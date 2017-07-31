Staying Dry Through Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK: The deep trough over the eastern half of the U.S. should stay in place and that means little change in the air mass in the days ahead. Through midweek, we should maintain rain-free conditions with the slightly lower humidity levels. Our days will feature more sun than clouds and highs should be in the lower 90s each day. Nights will be very nice with clear, calm conditions; lows in the 60s are expected.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Looks like a few showers could return to the area as our flow switches back out of the south Thursday, but it appears the better chance for rain and storms will return Friday with another upper trough heading south from the Midwest and perhaps, yet another rare summer cold front.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: With the potential for an approaching front, as of late yesterday, it looked as though next Saturday could be rather wet and unsettled with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. However, the GFS does suggest the front will push through the state again, and Sunday looks to be dry and nice with lower humidity levels. Of course, this is not the forecast, just what model output data suggest, giving us a general idea of what we could see next weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

Ryan