Cam Newton Held Out of Drills Due to Soreness in Surgical Repaired Shoulder

by Rashad Snell

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills with soreness in surgically repaired right throwing shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton told the training staff prior to Tuesday’s practice that he was still sore from last week’s workouts. Newton was suited up, but only worked on handoffs.

Rivera said, “We figured why push it? Why have him throw with a sore arm – and make it even sorer?”

Newton missed the final portion of practice Sunday with some soreness in the shoulder. The Panthers had Monday off, so he’d been expected to return to work.

Rivera hasn’t decided whether Newton will play in the Aug. 9 preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Newton had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

