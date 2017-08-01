Dry Air Holds On

by Ryan Stinnett

HELLO AUGUST: We will start off the day with another very comfortable morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s underneath a clear sky. The sky will stay that way throughout the daytime hours, and with lower dew point values in the lower to mid 60s, the afternoon highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s will not be all that unbearable. A few clouds will roll into the area during the overnight area, but we’ll remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The high pressure off to our northeast will begin a weakening phase, but it will leave us with one more day of decent weather before it dissipates. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime and into the evening and late night hours. It will be another dry day with somewhat lower dewpoint values. Afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

RAIN RETURNS: On Thursday, the high pressure will have dissipated and the flow over Central Alabama will be back out of the south. This will bring in higher humidity levels, along with the standard risk of mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms. Even though the temperatures will be slightly cooler, the mugginess of the air will make it feel worse. A cold front will push into the area on Friday, providing us with enough lift to increase the shower and storm risk. Nothing severe at this point, but a few stronger storms are possible, along with very heavy rainfall under some of these storms. Ponding and localized flash flooding could be possible. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Unfortunately, the front will wash out across Central Alabama this weekend, keeping an increased risk for scattered showers and storms. It will not be an all-day rain on either day, but the main activity will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and clouds will keep our highs below average, in the mid to upper 80s.

Have an incredible day!

Ryan