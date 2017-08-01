Georgia Man Faces Child Porn Charges in Alabama

by Rashad Snell

A Georgia man accused of sending child pornography to an undercover officer in Alabama has been arrested as part of a joint investigation.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports 53-year-old Henry Allen Sasser was arrested in Franklin, Georgia, after Lt. Bill Hough with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department assisted several agencies Friday in a search, finding numerous images of child pornography on an electronic device.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said in a news release Monday that the department initiated and conducted an Internet Crimes Investigation over the past three months.

Sasser is a registered sex offender and on probation in Georgia. He was taken to the Heard County Jail in Georgia and charged, and also has charges pending in Alabama. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)