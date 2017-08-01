Gov. Ivey Signs Multi-State Compact to Improve State Cyber Security

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that she has signed onto a multi-state compact to improve cybersecurity within the state. The “Compact to Improve State Cybersecurity” was agreed upon at the 2017 National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting in Providence, RI.

The cybersecurity compact is part of the NGA’s “Meet the Threat: States Confront the Cyber Challenge” Initiative. This compact was signed by 38 governors across the country and makes recommendations to better secure states’ cyber infrastructure by building cybersecurity governance, preparing and defending the state from cybersecurity events, and developing the state’s cybersecurity workforce.

“Cybersecurity is a high priority for my administration. Our citizens entrust us with their personal information, and it is our duty to ensure its safety,” Governor Ivey said. “I am committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect our citizens and our state’s data system.”

Primary responsibility for the implementation of these recommendations will fall upon the Office of Information Technology. Acting Secretary of IT Jim Purcell states, “I am excited the governor signed this extremely important compact. It illustrates the governor’s commitment to protecting citizen information and critical infrastructure. We will work closely with the governor’s office to ensure we meet her expectations.”

The Office of the Chief Information Security Officer within OIT has already begun planning and implementing several of the NGA’s recommendations. This office is tasked with the statewide governance and protection of state information systems and information. “This is a seminal moment in the state’s history regarding the need for stronger cybersecurity measures. I look forward to working with the governor’s office to review, plan, and implement the compact’s recommendations” says state Chief Information Security Officer, Mason Tanaka.