Lost Puppy: Luna

by Amanda Moyer

Lost 7 week old female White Great Pyrenees puppy in the Posey’s Crossroads area County Rd 94. Last seen Saturday July 29th. She comes by the name Luna and she is very friendly. She weighs approx 23lbs. She didn’t have a collar on but if found please call Lisa Horne at 334-782-2308 or email me at lhorne26@gmail.com