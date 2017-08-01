Montgomery Doctor Indicted on Drug Distribution Charges

by Rashad Snell

On Tuesday, August 1, Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, 55, of Cecil, Alabama, was arrested for drug distribution after being indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Montgomery, Alabama, announced Acting United States Attorney A. Clark Morris.

The indictment charges Dr. Sanchez, who maintains a family medical practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery, with operating a “pill mill.” That is, a medical clinic created to dispense controlled substances, mainly opioids, inappropriately, unlawfully, and for non-medical reasons.

If convicted, Dr. Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count. He also faces substantial monetary penalties and restitution.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Division. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the Montgomery Police Department, and the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General all assisted in the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan S. Ross and R. Rand Neeley are prosecuting the case.