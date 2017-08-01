Rain Is On The Way

by Shane Butler

This dry air continues to linger and that’s making it feel fairly comfortable at times. We see this coming to an end on Wednesday as moisture starts increasing and eventually rain moves into the area Thursday. An active weather pattern will establish itself and it will continue well into next week. This means a daily round of showers and t-storms. The usual threats will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail. Thanks to clouds and rain activity, daytime high temps will held into the 80s for several days.