Alabama Names First Woman Ever to Hold Position of State Comptroller

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday praised the Alabama Department of Finance and State Finance Director Clinton Carter for selecting Dr. Kathleen D. Baxter as the state comptroller and first woman to hold the position. Prior to the appointment, Dr. Baxter served as deputy state comptroller and as the acting state comptroller from January to July 2017. The state comptroller serves as the chief accountant in state government and is responsible for maintaining fiscal accounts, ordering payments into and out of state funds, and preparing state financial reports.

“I am proud to see a well-qualified female selected for such an important position,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate State Finance Director Clinton Carter for making the selection. Dr. Baxter has a long, successful career working for the people of Alabama and now her dedication is being recognized.”

Dr. Baxter has worked in the Alabama Comptroller’s Office for 24 years and has a total of 27 years of state service. She began her state career at the State Military Department in 1990 as an accountant. In 1993, she transferred to the Finance Department to continue the upgrade and support of the then new Financial Resource Management System (FRMS). After the completion of that project, she continued with the State Comptroller’s Office where she served in several capacities, including being actively involved in upgrades to the state’s financial management systems.

She was also an accounting instructor at Auburn University Montgomery (AUM) and has remained involved with AUM’s State Initiative Program that provides educational opportunities in accounting for the state’s workforce.

A proponent of lifelong learning, Dr. Baxter is a Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM), Certified Public Manager (CPM) and is a graduate of Prattville High School, Trenholm Technical College (AAS – Culinary Arts), Auburn University Montgomery (BSBA – Accounting and MBA – Governmental Accounting) and Auburn University (PhD – Public Administration and Public Policy).

She and her husband, Darrin, have been married for 28 years and are residents of Prattville, Alabama. They have two sons and one daughter-in-law.