ASU Honeybees to be on “America’s Got Talent” on August 8

by Rashad Snell

One of America's top-rated television series "America's Got Talent" (AGT) and its creator, Simon Cowell, are all "abuzz" with the show's latest big news that Alabama State University's famed Honey Beez (plus-sized, student dance team) will have their earlier taped performance aired on the NBC Network's famed TV show on Tuesday ( Aug. 8 ) at 7 p.m. (CST) .

If you remember, the ASU Honey Beez first went to Hollywood last March to compete on and to tape an AGT performance segment.

The news of the upcoming national television showing was delivered to the University community by ASU’s director of the Mighty Marching Hornets Band (and Honey Beez creator), Dr. James Oliver, who is overwhelmed by the news of the “Beez” latest accomplishment.

“The entire Hornet Nation will be very pleased and happy when they see ASU’s Honey Beez perform in the Burbank studio of America’s best entertainment TV show, America’s Got Talent,” Oliver said.

“We are honored that ASU allowed us to participate on this show that has such a large worldwide following, and we hope that our performance will make everyone proud that we are all from Alabama State University,” he added.