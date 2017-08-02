Biscuits Build Wild Card Lead with Win Over Lookouts

by Rashad Snell

Michael Russell walked it off against the Lookouts (70-38) to help the Biscuits (60-48) earn their first win in nine tries this year, 6-5 at Riverwalk Stadium. Russell now has three game clinching hits this season, with two coming against Chattanooga.

Logan Darnell got the start for the Butter and Blue and issued one walk in a no-decision, but allowed the Lookouts to score four runs (three earned) on 12 hits through the first five innings. It was the most hits given up by any Biscuits pitcher this season, but despite his struggles, it was Montgomery’s offense that took an early lead against Chattanooga.

After Jake Cronenworth reached on a single in the first, Joe McCarthy stepped up a few batters later and hit a grounder to first baseman Andy Wilkins who made a throwing error when trying to get the force out at second, allowing Cronenworth to score and make it 1-0. Justin Williams then hit an RBI groundout and Nick Ciuffo an RBI-double, his 22nd of the season as the Biscuits took a 3-0 advantage.

Montgomery had a chance to keep the momentum going into the next half inning, but that is where their success started to unravel. Chattanooga brought nine batters to the plate and scored four-runs. TJ White hit a solo-shot to left field to lead off the second, followed by a Max Murphy double and Carlos Paulino line drive single. Travis Harrison then swatted an RBI-single to score Murphy and Nick Gordon singled and Justin Williams made a fielding error allowing Paulino to score and tie it at three. Levi Michael took the life out of Montgomery momentarily by spanking an RBI-single that erased the three run lead and put Chattanooga in front 4-3.

After two innings the energy went way down for the Biscuits and it wasn’t until the fifth inning that they finally cracked through. Williams smacked an RBI-groundout off starter Zack Littell his second of the game to tie it at four. The game would remain deadlocked thanks to reliever Mike Franco who pitched two scoreless frames, and in the eighth inning with reliever Randy Rosario on the mound, Justin Williams came up big again, this time smashing a 406-foot homer over the left center field wall to give Montgomery a 5-4 lead late.

Ian Gibaut was called in the ninth and after getting White to fly out and Murphy to ground out, had Carlos Paulino on the ropes with a two strike count. Paulino called time after Gibaut had already begun the wind, and what should’ve been a called strike three ended up a game tying line drive double to send the game into extras for the second time in three games. It was the second time this series Gibaut blew a save opportunity.

Montgomery didn’t back down and with the pressure mounting high against a team they just haven’t been able to find a way to beat this season, Russell hit a game clinching RBI-single to right with two outs in the tenth off reliever Luke Bard to secure the win.

The Biscuits have now won five of their last 13 against the Lookouts and lead the Wild Card by 3.5 games over the Jackson Generals. Montgomery will look to win their second-straight game against the Lookouts on Wednesday when Jose Mujica (9-7) contends with Fernando Romero (10-6) at 7:05 PM.