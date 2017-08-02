Montgomery Releases Proposed Budget for 2018

by Rashad Snell

Mayor Todd Strange presented the City of Montgomery’s proposed operating budget for the 2018 fiscal year beginning on October 1 during Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting

“Every direction in which we turn there is evidence of Montgomery moving boldly forward: construction at the Zoo and Museum; a modern municipal justice complex; renovations at the Morgan Library branch that now make it 100 percent ADA compliant; repaving of 100 street segments in 2017; and further expansion of new technologies like our Open Data portal and the Montgomery Internet Exchange – MGMix,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “At $242.2 million, this budget aggressively, yet responsibly aims to ensure our continued progress as we endeavor to remain a sustained, vibrant and growing city in its entirety, that we can all be proud to call home.”

Highlights of the proposed budget:

Merit increases for deserving employees

Targets for Public Safety employees at 515 for MPD and 425 Montgomery Fire/Rescue

Public Safety Capital Expenditures $2.8 million

Includes property for new Fire Station in the Atlanta Hwy/Chantilly Corridor

$400K allocated to addressing dilapidation and distressed properties, which could impact 250 structures (City addressed 160 in 2017)

Infrastructure expense shared with Montgomery County for the potential F35 bed down;

New Parking infrastructure with County

Increases in the Parks and Recreation budget to allow for 3 new Youth Activity venues

A comprehensive Land Use Study – 2 Year Project and first in almost 50 years

$150K for consultant evaluation of costs and legal ramifications of starting a City school system

A proposed 1 percentage point increase in City Lodging Taxes

Per Act 618, the City Council must vote to adopt the proposed FY 18 budget by Sept. 20. The budget and Mayor Strange’s full text address are available on the City’s website at http://www.montgomeryal.gov/city-government/departments/finance/financial-reports.