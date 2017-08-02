Officials Work to Clean Up I-85 Accident Near Lawrence Street Overpass

by Rashad Snell

Officials work to clean up wreckage from an single vehicle accident on I-85 southbound in vicinity of the Lawrence Street overpass.

A Toyota Tacoma, occupied with four passengers, overturned causing injuries to all four passengers. One of the passengers is believed to have life-threatening injuries. All four passengers were transported from the scene.

Two right lanes of the interstate are closed.

Motorists are urged to make way for emergency vehicles, expect delays, and consider an alternate route.