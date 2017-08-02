One More Dry Day

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds will be on the increase today and for the most part, the day will feature more clouds than sun. It will remain dry as the lower levels of at atmosphere will stay dry, however, especially late in the day, humidity levels will begin to inch upward. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

RAIN RETURNS: Our flow switches from the south Thursday as the stationary front over the Gulf begins to lift back north across the state. Scattered showers and storms are expected, with numerous storms down towards the south. This moisture-rich air mass means we are going to see that standard summer pattern taking shape with the risk of mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms. A cold front will push into the area on Friday, providing us with enough lift to increase the shower and storm risk. Nothing severe at this point, but a few stronger storms are possible, along with very heavy rainfall under some of these storms. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will stall across Central Alabama this weekend, keeping an increased risk for scattered showers and storms. No “wash out” by any means, but expected scattered to possibly numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and clouds will keep our highs below average, in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan