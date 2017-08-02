Senate Race a Choice Between Incumbent, Firebrands

by Rashad Snell

The Republican race for Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat in Alabama will test which brand of conservatism voters prefer.

Republican Alabama Sen. Luther Strange has the backing of national Republican forces as he seeks to fight off hardline candidates who are his toughest competition.

The crowded GOP primary field includes Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, and former state Chief Justice Roy Moore, who was twice removed from his duties after losing battles on gay marriage and the public display of the Ten Commandments.

Strange has the backing of a super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. That has allowed him to dominate airwaves ahead of the race. It has also prompted attacks from challengers that he’s the candidate of the “swamp critters.”

