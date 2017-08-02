Showers & T-storms Return

by Shane Butler

We are entering into an active weather pattern and it’s going to stick around through the weekend into next week. Moisture is increasing and this is going to lead into showers and t-storms. It won’t rain all the time but passing showers or t-storms will be possible throughout the day and night hours. T-storms that do develop will be capable of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Due to the clouds and rain activity, daytime high temps will come down a bit but at night you can expect warm and muggy conditions to persist.