26 Arrested In Major Drug Trafficking Operation In Lee County

by Jalea Brooks

Authorities have shut down a major drug trafficking operation out of Lee county. Over two dozen people were arrested in what authorities say is one of the largest operation they’ve seen in years.

13 were charged with federal narcotics distribution and money laundering, another 13 are facing state narcotics charges. The criminal operation has been under investigation for 18 months, and extended from Auburn to Atlanta and even parts of California. Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, Ecstasy and several weapons were seized during the big bust but Bret Hamilton with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Agency says that this is only the beginning.

Hamilton explains “this case is no where near over, as is typical with these cases there will likely be a second round of indictments so if you’re a drug dealer in lee county or the surrounding area, I highly recommend you come knock on our door and talk to us before we come knocking on your door”.

The drug sting was a joint effort by federal state and local narcotics investigations teams.