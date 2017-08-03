Alabama Schools in Flood Danger

PEW report identifies flood-prone schools

by Tim Lennox

The non-profit PEW Charitable Trusts are out with a report identifying schools in danger of flooding. The report includes an interactive map of Alabama with a list of the number of schools in each county that is in a flood danger area.

The Dallas County School system has the largest number of those schools—three of the system’s 22 schools. Montgomery has two, and there is one each in Autauga and Lowndes County.

PEW says it used several factors to rank the danger to each school:

“The Pew Charitable Trusts and research partner ICF examined U.S. public school data to develop a county-level composite flood risk score for schools in all 50 states. The score is made up of three major indicators:

School’s location within a flood zone. Percentage of a school’s ZIP code within a flood zone. Number of historical flood-related disaster declarations.”

You can see the report’s interactive map and more HERE.