Construction on Ingram Road Bridge to be Done By First Day of School

by Rashad Snell

The Elmore County Commission through our Highway Department is actively working to complete the approach work for the two bridge replacements on Ingram Rd. H&L Construction completed their federally funded contract work to construct two reinforced concrete box culverts the week of July 15th. County forces moved in immediately after the contractor completed their responsibilities and has been diligently working to construct the remaining gabion basket retaining walls, place backfill material and base the road in preparation for paving.

County forces are working to try to reopen the road at both culverts before Wednesday, August 9th, to accommodate traffic on the first day of school for the Elmore County Board of Education. The completion of this project, like all road projects, is dependent on weather conditions, so the County Highway Department is communicating frequently with County Board of Education personnel to keep them informed of the most current conditions.

The County Highway Department is focusing its efforts to open the structure just south of Myrick Rd first as it services over 3000 vehicles per day. Crews will then shift all their attention to the structure just north of Myrick road for completion. The northern structure services around 850 vehicles per day.

The Elmore County Commission appreciates the patience that has been exhibited by the citizens affected by this improvement project. In addition, the Commission would also like to express its thanks to the men and women of our Highway Department, Elmore Water Authority and Millbrook Water and Sewer who have worked tirelessly to complete their portions of these projects. The Commission will release opening times for each structure as soon as practical.

Any questions related to this project can be directed to Richie Beyer, Elmore County Engineer at wrbechd@elmoreco.org or 334-567-1162