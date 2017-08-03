Juvenile Arrest Following Altercation at Prattville Park

by Rashad Snell

On July 22 a report was made with Prattville Police Department of an altercation, which occurred in the area of the Artesian Well/Autauga Creek access at 520 Doster Road.

The victim stated that a verbal and eventual physical altercation began over a previous dispute between them.

Prattville Police Detectives have identified all parties involved and one male juvenile has been arrested.

The police department is currently looking for the other involved parties as there are pending charges on them.