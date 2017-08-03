Rain and Storms Return

by Ryan Stinnett

Higher humidity levels, along with scattered to numerous showers and storms is the forecast today and through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the cooler temperatures where there is more rainfall. Rain will dissipate somewhat during the evening and into the overnight hours, but a small risk of showers and storms will continue for the southeastern parts. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

A cold front makes its way into North Alabama tomorrow, providing us with enough lift to increase the shower and storm risk, especially for the northern parts of Central Alabama. Nothing severe at this point, but a few stronger storms are possible, along with very heavy rainfall under some of these storms, especially for Friday evening.

For the weekend, unfortunately, the front will wash out across Central Alabama this weekend and will probably return back to the north as a warm front thanks to the broad low moving up from the Gulf. This will keep an increased risk for scattered showers and storms. It will not be an all-day rain on either day, but the main activity will come during the late morning through the evening hours. Rain and clouds will keep our highs below average, in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week and beyond, the GFS paints a rather wet and unsettled weather pattern for much of next week. We will keep the chance of daily storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to perhaps lower 90s. Still no oppressive heat showing up for Alabama as we head through the month of August.

Have a great day!

Ryan