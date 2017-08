Troy Woman Charged with Montgomery Bank Robbery

by Rashad Snell

MPD charged Trasite Jackson, 41, of Troy, with first-degree robbery in reference to a robbery of a bank that occurred today at about 9:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Eastern Blvd.

Jackson was taken into custody on the scene by MPD detectives.

Jackson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where she was being held without bond due to an additional charge for probation violation.