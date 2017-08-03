Warm & Humid With Showers & Storms

by Elissia Wilson

We will have several chances for rain over the next few days as an upper level disturbance slowly moves north and a cold front approaches the southeast. These two features will keep our rain chances in the 30-60 percent range along with some occasional thunderstorms. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall can be expected through Sunday.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs near 90°.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.