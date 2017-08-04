Back to School! Here Are Start Dates for Area School Systems

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students in our area start returning to class on Monday, Aug. 7. Here are the start dates for school systems in the Alabama News Network viewing area:

MONDAY, AUG. 7:

Alexander City

Andalusia

Bullock County

Crenshaw County

Dallas County

Lowndes County

Opp

Perry County

Selma

Tallapoosa County

TUESDAY, AUG. 8:

Pike County

Tallassee

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9:

Autauga County

Elmore County

Marengo County

Wilcox County

THURSDAY, AUG. 10:

Macon County

Montgomery Public Schools

Pike Road

MONDAY, AUG. 14:

Covington County

Demopolis