Camden Hospital Is Closing its Doors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden will be closing its doors.

Hospital Board Chairman George Alford says the hospital has been struggling to meet its financial obligations.

He says the hospital will transition into an urgent care facility. Alford says ambulance service will continue to operate.

J. Paul Jones Hospital has served the Camden and Wilcox County area for about 60 years.