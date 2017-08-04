LAMP High School Unveils Brand New Building

by Jalea Brooks

The journey to find a permanent spot for LAMP High School has been a long one, but officials say they’re excited to turn a new leaf at the new and final location at the old Montgomery Mall.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says “we’re delighted to turn the lights on in this place that has been abandoned for so many years”.

The new building has a price tag of 12.6 million dollars, that’s including the price of the land and furnishings. Architect Les Cole, says the building “is one of the most interesting and challenging projects that we have ever done, its an old Parisian’s department store” also pointing out that the 72,000 square feet school still has room to expand.

Many students roamed the hallways for the very first time, calling their new academic home a dream come true. Principal Matthew Monson says “they are excited to have a place that’s theirs and they can truly plant their flag and say this is our home.. any teacher will tell you that any student is going to work best in an environment that they feel safe and comfortable , and I think we’ve achieved that”.

With just a few days until classrooms are filled for the first time, officials say they couldn’t have kicked off the year in a better way.