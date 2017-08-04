Unsettled Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast today and with an approaching front from the north, we are going to the coverage of showers and storms on the increase, especially heading into the weekend. For much of Friday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90°.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: With the front stalling across portions of Alabama this weekend, the chance for scattered showers and storms remains for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, we are not expecting an all day rain, but be prepared to dodge some rain this weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s for highs for the weekend thanks to the presence of additional clouds and showers.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: A wet and unsettled weather pattern is still showing up in the models for much of next week. We will keep the chance of daily storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to perhaps lower 90s with very muggy conditions.

Have a superb day and a wondrous weekend!

Ryan