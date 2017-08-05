Back-To-School Giveaways in Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

It was a busy day at the River Region Health Center as hundreds lined up bright and early for their back to school giveaway.

but they left with more than just notepads and pens. The annual event also serves as a health fair.

“We’re doing glucose screenings, we have an HIV test, we also have dental screenings for children” says

Mia Mothershed with Health Services Inc. She says they aim to get the whole family ready for the school year, which means making sure kids and parents are in tip-top shape.

After completing at least 4 of the 5 offered health screenings, the next stop is a book bag full of supplies. Mothershed says “this gives parents relief, they can focus on those school uniforms that they need”.

As for school uniforms, many had their needs met at the ‘Whom It Concerns’ Back-To-School Prep Rally.

Karen Jones, founder of the non-profit says “parents usually donate the gently used uniforms and shoes and supplies, to help other parents and I think that shows so much love and support”.

School supplies went quickly but guest speakers hope their message of good attendance will stay with parents and students this year.

“If you don’t attend school you cant be successful so we figure good attendance , perfect attendance will increase your chances of graduation.” says Terrance Thomas, a district resource officer at Montgomery Public Schools.

On the other side of town, Virginia College also handed out some back to school essentials. Organizers say they want to help students and parents think beyond K-12 .

Shumekia Sharpe, lead admissions specialist at the school, explains “they’re learning more about the medical, business, cosmetology, so there’s such a wide variety of things they can do in their career and we’re just giving them a little bit from here, a little bit from there.”