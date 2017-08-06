More Afternoon Storms Ahead

by Ben Lang

Thunderstorms were more numerous across the area today, and there will be a decent chance for storms each afternoon this week. Tonight, most storms will come to an end by around 10PM, with a few isolated showers possible through midnight. After that, it will be yet another warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s. Expect more storms scattered about the area Monday… and a few may get going prior to noon, especially across southeast Alabama from Covington to Pike to Bullock counties. These storms will again be most widespread near mid-afternoon, but may actually continue through much of the evening due to an approaching frontal boundary. Expect high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday. This front will make its way into central AL Monday night into early Tuesday before stalling and returning slightly northward as a stationary front.

The stationary front will remain across north Alabama a couple more days… helping to amplify our chance for rain each afternoon through Thursday at least. High temperatures will continue to range in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon this week, held in check somewhat by the decent chance for rain each afternoon. Overnights will still be warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 70s.