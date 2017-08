Warm & Humid

by Shane Butler

A tropical air mass has a grip on the region this week. We expect showers and t-storms otherwise warm and humid conditions. Storms that do occur will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 80 for highs each day. Nights will be warm and muggy. We don’t see much of a change in this weather pattern through the upcoming weekend.