Director of the Alabama Legislative Services Agency Receives National Award

by Rashad Snell

Othni Lathram, director of the Alabama Legislative Services Agency, received a national award today for exceptional work related to the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation of former Governor Robert Bentley.

Lathram received the Special Commendation Award from the Research, Editorial, Legal and Committee Staff section of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Lathram was recognized for legislative services “above and beyond the call of duty.” He is the first recipient of the prestigious award and was honored at the NCSL annual meeting in Boston.

Kae Warnock, a policy specialist for NCSL, said the award “speaks volumes about Mr. Lathram’s character, dedication and work ethic in his duties for the Alabama Legislature.”

Bentley resigned from office amid the committee investigation into his use of public resources.