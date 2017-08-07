IT Firm Bringing 300 Jobs to Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey announced that Provalus, a company specializing in business technology service and support, plans to invest $6.5 million to open a center in Brewton staffed with 300 workers.

Atlanta-based Optomi, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech-staff firms, launched Provalus to provide an alternative to overseas outsourcing of business functions. Provalus aims to utilize untapped talent in small communities for technology, business and support positions.

“Our main mission is to provide value from the U.S. by bringing jobs back, especially to rural areas,” Provalus President Chuck Ruggiero said.

The center in Brewton, a city of 5,500 in Escambia County, will serve as the company’s flagship facility. Training for Provalus’ first group of technologists has already begun. Once staffing levels reach 50, construction will begin on the first of three buildings, which will occupy a combined space of more than 60,000 square feet.

“I’ve made a commitment to attracting 21st Century jobs to Alabama so that our hard-working citizens can count on a more secure future for their families and communities,” Governor Ivey said. “Provalus’ technology-focused jobs will create this kind of opportunity in Brewton while reinforcing the message that Alabama is open for business.”

The Provalus facility will offer business process outsourcing (BPO), information technology outsourcing (ITO), and Helpdesk services to clients including Fortune 1000 companies.

“Alabama’s economic development team is sharpening its strategic focus by targeting promising opportunities that center on innovation and technology,” Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce said.

“Technology is the lifeblood of business today, and our team is going to make sure Alabama is positioned for the future,” he added.

‘PROJECT SHERLOCK’

The recruitment of Provalus, codenamed “Project Sherlock,” also aligns with a broad strategic goal of attracting more jobs to the state’s rural communities, which sometimes face hurdles winning economic development projects.

Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace said Provalus’ campus will generate substantial economic growth for the South Alabama city. An Alabama Department of Commerce financial analysis projects the company’s cumulative payroll over 20 years at $210 million.

“Governor Ivey made it clear from the start that she was behind new technology coming to Alabama,” he said. “This project was the culmination of the work of so many, and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome the company to Brewton.”

Besides Atlanta, Optomi has offices in Chicago; Dallas; Baltimore/Washington D.C.; Orange County, California; Detroit; Denver; Austin, Texas; and Charlotte. The company was founded nearly five years ago.