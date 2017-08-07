Gov. Ivey Awards Grants for Traffic Safety Information and Tech

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Ivey has awarded three grants totaling more than $1.8 million to the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety for collection of detailed traffic safety information and related technological upgrades and developments.

The center will continue collecting statewide traffic data, assisting with a state highway safety plan, providing software for law enforcement personnel and first responders and conducting surveys for seat belt, child restraint and impaired driving statistics.

“With access to accurate information and data, our law enforcement agencies can use their time and resources more effectively to keep our roads safe and to save lives,” Ivey said. “I am thankful to the Center for Advanced Public Safety for the valuable information they provide, and I am pleased to assist the center’s efforts.”

A $942,861 grant will enable the center to support data collection and technology. The funds will assist in developing the state’s Highway Safety Plan, supporting and expanding an electronic citation software system to local law enforcement agencies, coordinating surveys on impaired driving and developing web tools for Community Traffic Safety Program offices to report funding and enforcement. The 2015 Alabama Highway Safety Plan can be found at www.caps.ua.edu/outreach/reports/alabama-highway-safety-plan/.

With a $701,275 grant, the center will continue developing web systems used by emergency medical services personnel. The funds will also help with a DUI/citation tracking system.

A $197,850 grant will fund evaluations of surveys measuring proper seat belt and child restraint usage during the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign. The center will coordinate and evaluate the surveys and compile a report on the findings. The 2015 evaluation report can be found here: www.caps.ua.edu/outreach/programs/click-it-or-ticket/.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and from the state’s Traffic Safety Trust Fund. The state trust fund receives fines paid by individuals found guilty of driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. The fund is used for traffic safety purposes.

“Governor Ivey is a strong supporter of Alabama’s law enforcement officers, and the tools and information provided by the Center for Advanced Public Safety will help them increase safety on our roads and help them perform their duties even more effectively,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with the governor in supporting the valuable work the center does for our state.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

Ivey notified Cynthia Hope, director of Sponsored Programs at the University of Alabama, that the grants had been approved.