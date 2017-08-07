Rain and Storms at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW WORK WEEK: A weak frontal boundary will be meandering about the Southeast in the week ahead, and that will keep our weather unsettled. Zonal flow in place across the region will allow embedded upper-level features to traverse across the state along the boundary and cause an enhancement of uplift for widespread and numerous showers and storms each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. For tomorrow, we are expecting rain and storms from the overnight hours to continue into the morning hours, and tomorrow looks to be rather wet and unsettled. We are forecasting mainly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 80s.

REST OF WEEK: As stated above, with the boundary in place, much of the week looks to be rather wet, with the daily threat of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Rain and storms will be possible at anytime due to the very moisture-rich air mass, but greatest coverage and intensity will occur during the peak heating hours of the day 2-8PM. Storms of course could be strong, and will produce tremendous tropical downpours that could lead to very localized areas of flash flooding. Highs will be in the upper 80s to perhaps lower 90s with muggy conditions each day. Over the week ahead, QPF output suggest much of of Alabama could receive 2-5 inches of rain.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 84.2 West. Franklin is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras today, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon. Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast until the center reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, and Franklin could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs this evening. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: No real change in the weather pattern over the state. The GFS hints at another front heading towards the Southeast, but it is not able to make it into Alabama. At this time we will stick with a persistence forecast of a mix of sun and clouds each day with the chance of scattered to numerous mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Muggy nights and day with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan