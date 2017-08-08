ALDOT Performing Routine Bridge Maintenance Tuesday Night

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be performing routine maintenance to the bridge on Interstate 85 North just past the Interstate 65 interchange on Tuesday, August 8.

Work will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. and continue to approximately 5:00 a.m.

The right and center lanes will be closed on the structure. The entrance ramp from Day Street onto Interstate 85 North will be closed. The entrance ramp from Interstate 65 south onto Interstate 85 North will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through a work zone and expect delays while work is being performed.

