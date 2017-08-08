Escaped Elba Work Release Inmate Recaptured in South Carolina

by Rashad Snell

A state inmate who escaped from Elba Work Release has been recaptured in Charleston, S.C. according to the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division.

Charleston Police Department, in collaboration with Alabama Correction officials, took 49-year-old Michael John Klink into custody around 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials received an anonymous tip about Klink’s whereabouts and arrested him near a fast food restaurant. He surrendered without incident.

Klink escaped form Elba Work Release on June 6 after correction officials found the inmate missing from the facility during an inmate count.

Klink is serving a 20-year sentence on a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County. He faces charges for the escape.