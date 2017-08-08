Impact of SPD Gun Thefts Felt Throughout Selma-Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The impact of hundreds of guns being stolen from the Selma Police Department and the subsequent investigations into the theft continue to be felt throughout the Selma community.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says investigations by the Attorney General’s Office, the ATF, and the FBI have slowed down the court system.

The investigations stem from the arrest of former evidence tech Michelle Canterbury for stealing hundreds of guns from the police department evidence vault.

“The investigation required that the feds and the state agencies basically shut down the evidence department for a little while so they could go through everything and do their investigation so that slowed down some cases,” said Jackson.

Canterbury’s husband Richard Canterbury and Candice Bynum have also been charged in the case.

Authorities say if you are considering buying a gun or have purchased a gun and are concerned that it may be related to this matter call the ATF Hotline at 1-800-283-4867.