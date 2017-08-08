Pres. Trump Endorses Sen. Luther Strange in Special Election

by Stefanie Hicks

President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement Tuesday night of Senator Luther Strange in next week’s special Senate election:

Strange released a statement after the tweet saying, “Throughout this campaign I have promised to stand with President Trump, aggressively pursue his bold agenda, and defend him from the unfair attacks by my opponents, liberals, and the mainstream media. Now is the time to join our team and support my campaign to fight for our president. It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people. We have so much work to do.”

The primary election is set for August 15.