Soggy & Wet

by Elissia Wilson

The combination of a very moisture rich environment and a slow moving cold front will keep the River Region in an unsettled weather pattern for the entire week. We can expect showers and thunderstorms daily with the potential for flooding due to heavy downpours at times; an additional 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible through Thursday.

Rest of Today: Occasional showers along with a few thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the upper 80s.