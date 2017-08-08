U.S. Senate Race Voter Turnout

by Ellis Eskew

We are less than a week away from the primary election to fill Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But will Alabama voters turn out to vote?

Political analyst Steve Flowers tells us voter turnout will be key to the election.

He believes Roy Moore has the most dependable voters that make up 30 percent of the vote.

He says there could be a run off between Moore and Senator Luther Strange.

“If Luther Strange makes the runoff, I suspect from going on these forums, that Mo Brooks may endorse Moore. Luther Strange’s camp believes they have unlimited money, and Moore has no money. They can overwhelm him with money and you’ll see a lot of negative ads against Moore. They will do everything they can to destroy him. But his people seem to be resilient,” said Flowers.

The primary election is next Tuesday, August 15th.