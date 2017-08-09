Another Soggy Summer Day

by Ryan Stinnett

SOGGY SUMMER DAY: A wet go of it across Central Alabama again today. Rain will continue to fall across the area as a weak frontal boundary meanders about Alabama causing enough uplift to allow for widespread rain. We are not dealing with much in the way of lightning, which is good news, but we are dealing with pockets of heavier rain which could causing a threat of flooding. With the clouds and rain, temperatures are expected to once again be in the mid to upper 80s for highs. With the boundary not moving much, rain will remain in the forecast into the overnight hours as well.

REST OF WEEK: As stated above, the boundary going nowhere fast, the rest of the week looks to be rather wet, with the daily threat of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Rain and storms will be possible at anytime due to the very moisture-rich air mass, but greatest coverage will occur during the daytime hours due to heating. We should see a few more peeks of sunshine later in the week, and highs are expected to range from the mid to upper 80s. Once again, for the rest of the work week, an additional 2-3 inches of rain will be possible.

IN THE TROPICS: At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 20.4 North, longitude 92.7 West. Franklin is moving toward the west near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to approach the coast of eastern Mexico today, then cross the coast in the Mexican state of Veracruz tonight or early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected, and Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane later today and reach the coast of Mexico as a hurricane tonight or early Thursday. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The Mexican automated station at Cayo Arenas, located to the north-northeast of the center, recently reported sustained winds of 39 mph and a wind gust of 51 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

Our other feature we have been watching is a trough of low pressure located about 550 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to remain hostile for significant development during the next couple of days. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become somewhat conducive for development late this week while the system moves generally west-northwestward at about 15 mph over the western Atlantic. Formation chance through five day is 40%.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Still no real change in the weather pattern over the state. We will stick with the forecast from the work week with scattered to numerous showers and storms both days. There will be some sun along the way and that should allow highs in the mid to upper 80s with some lower 90s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan