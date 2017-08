Daily Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass remains over the region and that’s leading to daily rounds of showers and t-storms. We don’t see this pattern backing off anytime soon. Each day will have occasional showers and t-storms passing through the area. Some storms will produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. If you’re not getting wet, then you’re feeling the heat and humidity. Temps will be topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s until further notice.