Local Korean Reacts to Rising Tensions with U.S. and Korea

by Ellis Eskew

As tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea, it’s causing concern for some Korean Americans.

“Yes, we worry about our families, my wife’s families too,” said Montgomery resident Sungi Chun.

Sungi Chun has two sisters and their families along with his wife’s two sisters and brother’s families in South Korea.

He says they talk to their siblings, but he says they aren’t as worried.

“Nuclear bomb is very devastating. I’m so much concerned. But the people in South Korea are indifferent to that news because the last 20 years North Korea developed nuclear weapons and missiles. If they are too much concerned about that, they can not live their daily lives,” said Chun.

But Chun says its now coming to a time where the u.s. may have to get involved.

“It is almost the limit we are getting to. We need to do something for that, right? Otherwise recent news said they already developed small size nuclear bomb and missile can target the us,” said Chun.

In the meantime, he is hoping for best for both countries.

“Hopefully everything will be settled down soon peacefully.”