Marsh to Run for Re-election to Alabama State Senate Seat

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh is running for re-election to his state Senate seat.

Marsh made the announcement Wednesday following months of speculation about his political future.

The Republican from Anniston has led the Alabama Senate since Republicans won a majority in 2010. He was first elected in 1998.

Marsh had been mulling a run for governor in 2018. He also considered a bid for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

In a statement, Marsh said education and infrastructure improvement will be priorities for the next four years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)