Montgomery Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

Police say that shooting happened in the 1200 block of Centennial Way around 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim died at a local hospital.

Right now, police are investigating what may have led up to that shooting. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Montgomery police at (334) 241-2651.