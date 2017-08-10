Former Alabama Governor Continues to Argue His Innocence

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is maintaining his innocence days after completing his six-year sentence on public corruption charges.

The 71-year-old Democrat was released from federal prison in March and recently completed house arrest.

Siegelman was in Atlanta on Thursday as a featured guest of Netroots Nation, an annual gathering for progressives that draws thousands. He hosted a screening of a new documentary that outlines his accusations that his case was a Republican plot that ran as high as President George W. Bush’s White House.

He says his “personal purpose in life” is to “change the justice system” he says railroaded him.

Siegelman was convicted in 2006 of bribery and obstruction of justice, among other charges related to his 1999-2003 term.

