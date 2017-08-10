Former Gov. Don Siegelman Speaks Out Following Release From Prison

by Jeff Sanders

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman is speaking out about his federal corruption conviction and and his time spent in prison.

Siegelman spent more than six years at a federal prison following his conviction on federal corruption charges he took an illegal campaign contribution from Healthsouth founder Richard Scrushy.

Earlier this week he was released from house arrest following his time in prison. Siegelman says he never lost hope while behind bars.

“I had no darkest night, I slept well every night I got to work writing posts, writing in my book fighting fighting for the truth to what happened to me.”

Siegelman went on to say that he firmly still believes his prosecution was politically motivated. He says he and his legal team are getting close to finding out information that proves his claims.

But Siegelman says the time he spent in prison away from his family has taken a told.

“I’ve been blessed with my family with Joseph and Dana as my children who have stood and fought for me. The tears come when I see the pain that this has caused my children.”

Although Siegelman is free from house arrest he still has to report any travel outside of the northern district of Alabama for the next three years. He says he hopes one day to have his voting rights restored.