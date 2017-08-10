New Details in J. Paul Jones Hospital Closing

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More details are available about the decision to close J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden.

Hospital board chairman George Alford says the hospital is losing money and has been doing so for years.

He says a lack of overnight hospital stays and excessive use of the emergency room are the main cause.

Alford says the hospital is losing about a million dollars a year.

“If we run the hospital until we run out of money then we’re going to have just a bunch of empty buildings,” he said.

“We’re trying to provide the highest level of healthcare for the citizens of Wilcox County that we have the resources to do.”

Alford says the hospital will transition into an urgent care facility.

But will continue to operate the ambulance service.