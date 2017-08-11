Alabama Court of Appeals Upholds Two Death Sentences

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the cases of two inmates sentenced to death for murder.

The court turned down the appeal of Dontae Callen, 24, in a decision Friday. Callen was convicted of killing an aunt and two cousins in Jefferson County in 2010.

One of Callen’s victims was 12. The appeals court ruled that Callen’s death sentence wasn’t out of line with punishment in other capital cases.

The court also upheld the Elmore County conviction of Calvin McMillan, 28. He was convicted of killing James Bryan Martin during a robbery in 2009.

The judges upheld the decision of a lower court which rejected McMillan’s claim that he was too mentally deficient to stand trial and face a death sentence.

