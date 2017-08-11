Rain and Storms a Daily Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Little change in our forecast as we are going see more rain and storms. Rain will be possible at anytime due to the very moisture-rich air mass, but greatest coverage will occur during the afternoon and evening hours due to heating with scattered to numerous showers and storms. With our precipitable water values above 2 inches, heavy showers and storms can be expected with the possibility of some localized flash flooding. Afternoon temperatures highs are expected to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Still no real change in the weather pattern over the state and we are going to see scattered to numerous showers and storms both days. There will be some sun along the way and that should allow highs in the upper 80s to lower 90, but once again, it will be rather muggy.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, the air mass stay humid and we are going to have scattered, and possibly numerous showers and storms on a daily basis with highs generally in the upper 80s. Once again no drought issues, and no triple digit heat showing up in the forecast.

